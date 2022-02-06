The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 134,146 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.14% of Cutera worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cutera by 97,020.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

