The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

