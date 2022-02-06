The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

