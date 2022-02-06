The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316,055 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

