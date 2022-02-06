The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $24,820,000. Finally, Browning West LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.