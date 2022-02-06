The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Watsco worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Watsco by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $267.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

