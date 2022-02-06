The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Saia worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $283.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.27.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

