The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $89.76 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.