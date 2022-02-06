The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.04 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.