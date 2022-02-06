The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.16 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 257.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Owens Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

