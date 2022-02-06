The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.36 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,748 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 121,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 48,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $18.87 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

