The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.45 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Hasbro worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1,013.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $93.92 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

