The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $79,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $135,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $212,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.