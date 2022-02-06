The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502,262 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $108.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

