The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.00% of Northrim BanCorp worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NRIM opened at $43.67 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $271.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 556 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.