The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of New York Times worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after buying an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after buying an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 241.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after buying an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:NYT opened at $41.73 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78.
New York Times declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.
A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
New York Times Profile
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
