The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of New York Times worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after buying an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after buying an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 241.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after buying an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.73 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

