The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of First Financial Bankshares worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after purchasing an additional 194,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,839 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.