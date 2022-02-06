The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.78 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,869,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,575,344,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

