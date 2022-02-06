The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of AMC Entertainment worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,606,995 shares of company stock worth $51,771,442. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMC opened at $15.35 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

