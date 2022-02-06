The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

NYSE:RE opened at $285.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $218.92 and a twelve month high of $294.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

