The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,258 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after acquiring an additional 188,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average is $121.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

