The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 21,055 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Jabil worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,067 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Jabil by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Jabil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,894 shares of company stock worth $9,001,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

JBL stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.