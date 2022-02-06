The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

