The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

