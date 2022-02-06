The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Alleghany worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Y opened at $687.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $594.28 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $665.16 and a 200 day moving average of $663.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

