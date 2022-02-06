The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of YETI worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

YETI stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

