The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,716 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Pentair worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pentair by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

PNR stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.