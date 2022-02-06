The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 191,434 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of BRP Group worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 114.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

