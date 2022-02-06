The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,320 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average of $170.82. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.90.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

