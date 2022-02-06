The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Snap-on worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $183.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.00 and its 200 day moving average is $216.45. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

