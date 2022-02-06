The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,331 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.25% of Safehold worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,610 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 227,218 shares of company stock valued at $16,087,920. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAFE opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $95.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

