The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Mosaic stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

