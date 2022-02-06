The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,994 shares during the quarter. ODP comprises about 0.6% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of ODP worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODP alerts:

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ODP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 384,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.