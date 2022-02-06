The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 11.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Progressive worth $76,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Progressive stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

