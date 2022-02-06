The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Sherwin-Williams worth $219,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.73. 1,459,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

