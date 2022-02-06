The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 2.0% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

NYSE:SHW opened at $281.73 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

