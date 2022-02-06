The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.36% of The Shyft Group worth $85,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

