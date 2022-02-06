The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stake Lowered by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group comprises 4.4% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of The Shyft Group worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

