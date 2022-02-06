The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.82.
TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
