The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 279,190 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Williams Companies worth $252,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.