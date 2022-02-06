THORChain Price Up 20% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $62.74 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00011433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.66 or 0.07150565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.37 or 0.99676807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.