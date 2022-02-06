Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $13,204.65 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $13,204.65 and $114,774.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00298909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002036 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

