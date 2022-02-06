Throne (THN) Achieves Market Cap of $52.39 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Throne has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a total market capitalization of $52.39 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.58 or 0.07171202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.11 or 0.99647967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,187,104 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.