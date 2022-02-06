Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $18.05 Million Stock Position in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP cut its stake in shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,815 shares during the quarter. AiHuiShou International accounts for 3.3% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 0.73% of AiHuiShou International worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

RERE opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

