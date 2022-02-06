Tiger Pacific Capital LP Raises Stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298,992 shares during the quarter. Yatsen makes up approximately 1.9% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 0.69% of Yatsen worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 27.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at $2,432,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

