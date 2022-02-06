Tiger Pacific Capital LP Sells 143,413 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,413 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for approximately 5.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Yum China worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Natixis acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,116,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

YUMC opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

