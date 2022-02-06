TokenPay Price Tops $0.0359 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $791,938.98 and $43,563.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.30 or 0.99882211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00072884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00027000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00457388 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

