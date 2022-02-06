Tokes Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $7.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

