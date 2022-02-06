Toncoin (TONCOIN) Price Reaches $2.72 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.72 or 0.00006555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $3.32 billion and approximately $4.09 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.57 or 0.07211902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00055416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.18 or 1.00271245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.