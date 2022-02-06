TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.32. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 347.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $58.37 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

